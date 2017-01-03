Alaska won't probe case of woman kill...

Alaska won't probe case of woman killed after leaving jail

Alaska corrections officials are not investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a 21-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car in Fairbanks shortly after her release from jail following her arrest for driving under the influence, a state spokesman said Tuesday. Michaela Kitelinger was released Sunday morning on her own recognizance as required by the courts for first time DUI cases, according to state Department of Corrections spokesman Corey Allen-Young.

