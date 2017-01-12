Alaska reaches criminal justice agree...

Alaska reaches criminal justice agreement with tribe

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Saturday that the agreement between the state and the Anvik Village Tribe has been described as a model for other tribes to take more active roles in their communities' criminal justice matters. Under last week's agreement, law enforcement is required to offer both tribal and nontribal members the option of diverting from the state's court system to the tribal court.

