Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

A plan from minority Senate Democrats for addressing Alaska's deficit calls for reworking state oil tax policy and implementing broad-based taxes before moving to the potential use of earnings from Alaska's oil-wealth fund. On Jan. 24, President Donald Trump signed memos aimed at advancing two controversial pipelines and speeding environmental reviews of other energy projects.

