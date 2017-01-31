Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tuesday morning voted in the Education Committee to send President Trump's choice for education secretary to the full Senate for a vote. But Murkowski says she hasn't yet decided how she'll ultimately vote on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos.
