Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Planned Parenthood is praising U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for signing onto a bill that would permanently repeal what's known as the "global gag rule" or the "Mexico City Policy." President Donald Trump angered many Native activists by moving to restart Dakota Access Pipeline construction.
