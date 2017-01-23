Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 23,...

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

2 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

On Jan. 21, Alaskans held local Women's Marches across the state from Adak to Barrow to Homer to Ketchikan. An estimated 10,000 people participated statewide - far more than expected.

