Alaska Natives to protect land for California carbon program
This Oct. 26, 2016, photo provided by New Forests Inc. shows Chugach Alaska Corp. lands in Carbon Mountain, Alaska. An undeveloped Alaska coal field, California's offsets for carbon pollution and thousands of acres of forest are the unlikely players in a complex agreement that is expected to generate millions for an Alaska Native organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC