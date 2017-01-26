Alaska construction spending expected to drop by 10 percent in 2017
The Associated General Contractors of Alaska predicts the total value of "on the street" construction spending this year will be nearly $6.5 billion, down about 10 percent from last year. That's according to AGC's annual construction spending forecast, released Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC