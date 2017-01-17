Alaska congressional delegation casts confusion on 'Obamacare' replacement plans
The members of the Alaska congressional delegation want to repeal "Obamacare" all right - that's been a Republican litmus test for six years - but there are no easy alternatives. They haven't said exactly what they want to replace the Affordable Care Act with, but there is much to learn from the bill Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young championed a year ago - the Restoring Americans' Healthcare Freedom Reconciliation Act.
