Alaska commercial halibut fishermen get big boost in catch limit
More Pacific halibut will be going to market this year due to an overall boost in harvests for the West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska. The coast-wide limit of 31.4 million pounds reflects a 5.1 percent increase and, for the first time in decades, not a single fishing region faces a decline its allowable catch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Sat
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC