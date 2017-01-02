Agency for Alaska's mentally ill test...

Agency for Alaska's mentally ill tests legal limits with $40 million real estate investment

The board of the $600 million state government trust charged with caring for Alaska's mentally ill has purchased tens of millions of dollars of Outside real estate as investments, in apparent defiance of state law. Since 2011, the Alaska Mental Health Trust has invested $39 million in seven commercial properties - two in Anchorage, three in Texas, and one each in Utah and Washington.

