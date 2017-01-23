Activism as endurance test: Alaskans march on DC
In addition to the thousands who marched in Alaska the day after President Trump's inauguration, hundreds of Alaskans also flew across the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C. Estimates put it as one of the largest protests in the capital's history. One Juneau protestor learned that being in it was a bit of an endurance test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|7 hr
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC