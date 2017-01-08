A busy opening week in Congress as Alaska's delegation returns to work
Alaska's congressional delegation joined a busy opening week in Washington for the 115th Congress, packed with early votes and meetings with nominees to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet. Alaska's delegation met with a slew of Trump nominees, readied plans to peel back end-of-term Obama administration regulations and introduced dozens of bills they hope to send to the president's desk this year.
