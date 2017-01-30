30th Alaska State Legislature Opens 1st Regular Session
The State House of Representatives convened at 1:00 p.m., while the State Senate began at 2:00 p.m. This marks the start of the allotted 90-day-session, where legislators hope to overcome last year's bipartisan gridlocked Sessions. Representative Bryce Edgmon marks the first Alaska Native to serve as the House Speaker, in the history of the 49th State.
