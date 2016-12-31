Why do you love Alaska? In 150 words or less

The sun sets on Denali on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2016, in a view from Kincaid Park. Gov. Bill Walker issued a proclamation designating 2017 as a "Year of History and Heritage" in recognition of Alaska's sesquicentennial - the 150th year since Russia ceded its possessions and interests in Alaska to the United States.

