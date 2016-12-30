UAA art faculty Mike Conti poses for a photo in his exhibit, Puck and ...
The Rasmuson Foundation has chosen four Alaskans for eight-week residencies at well-known arts organizations in the Lower 48. They include: Anchorage multidisciplinary artist Amy Johnson , whose most recent efforts included running a one-woman gallery in the 5th Avenue Mall for several months; Anchorage photographer Michael Conti , whose portraits of women involved in ice sports were recently shown at the Anchorage Museum; Anchorage poet Susan Mishler , whose collection "Termination Dust" was a finalist for a 2015 Lambda Literary Award; and Haida basketmaker and textile artist Jacinthe TwoBulls , of Ketchikan and Hydaberg. Johnson will spend her residency at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Charlotte, North Carolina .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Thu
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 4
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC