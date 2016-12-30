UAA art faculty Mike Conti poses for a photo in his exhibit, Puck and ...

UAA art faculty Mike Conti poses for ...

The Rasmuson Foundation has chosen four Alaskans for eight-week residencies at well-known arts organizations in the Lower 48. They include: Anchorage multidisciplinary artist Amy Johnson , whose most recent efforts included running a one-woman gallery in the 5th Avenue Mall for several months; Anchorage photographer Michael Conti , whose portraits of women involved in ice sports were recently shown at the Anchorage Museum; Anchorage poet Susan Mishler , whose collection "Termination Dust" was a finalist for a 2015 Lambda Literary Award; and Haida basketmaker and textile artist Jacinthe TwoBulls , of Ketchikan and Hydaberg. Johnson will spend her residency at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Charlotte, North Carolina .

