State of Alaska Department of Revenue...

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2,269,000 Stake in Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Political

State of Alaska Department of Revenue held its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock at the end of the third quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 5 Ziggy-mommy 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 4 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC