State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2,269,000 Stake in Healthcare Trust of America Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue held its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 5
|Ziggy-mommy
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 4
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC