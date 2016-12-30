Snow and freezing rain blanket Southc...

Snow and freezing rain blanket Southcentral Alaska in overnight storm

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage roads were receiving freezing rain early Friday, amid a storm that swept across the state this week, and drivers should expect slick roads on their morning commutes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Anchorage area Thursday calling for 2 to 7 inches of overnight snow, as well as a Mat-Su winter storm warning for 10 to 13 inches of snow in higher elevations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Thu sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 4 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC