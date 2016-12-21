She Went To Alaska To Photograph Polar Bears In Snow, But Found No Snow
Photographer Patty Waymire traveled to Alaska's Barter Island from late September to early October with an express purpose: To take pictures of polar bears in their natural environment, surrounded by picturesque snow. Patty Waymire says she shot "No Snow, No Ice" after being struck by how "contemplative" the bear appeared to her.
