Santa enlists military for Alaska deliveries

The big man in red enlisted the military for a lift to some of Alaska's hardest to reach villages. The Guard, along with the Salvation Army fly on C-130s or other military jets to deliver toys, school supplies and even fresh produce to villages that might normally go without.

