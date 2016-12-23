Pop-Up Spikes Help Alaskans Navigate Icy Streets
In Alaska, an entrepreneur is selling his solution to staying upright on icy streets: boots with spikes that pop out. Other stores offer running shoes with cleats, overshoes with cleats or cleats that strap on to regular shoes.
