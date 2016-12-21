Polar bear decline is rooted in climate change

The polar bear, the largest bear of them all and a fearsome predator, is the poster animal of climate change, and for good reason: While most threatened animals, such as the rhinoceros, are victims of localized threats like poaching or human encroachment, the polar bear is threatened most gravely by global emissions of greenhouse gases. A polar bear was the star of Al Gore's celebrated 2006 film on climate change, "An Inconvenient Truth," and it has its own conservation organization, Polar Bears International, which has designated Feb. 27 as International Polar Bear Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.