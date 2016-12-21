Polar bear decline is rooted in clima...

Polar bear decline is rooted in climate change

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Star Tribune

The polar bear, the largest bear of them all and a fearsome predator, is the poster animal of climate change, and for good reason: While most threatened animals, such as the rhinoceros, are victims of localized threats like poaching or human encroachment, the polar bear is threatened most gravely by global emissions of greenhouse gases. A polar bear was the star of Al Gore's celebrated 2006 film on climate change, "An Inconvenient Truth," and it has its own conservation organization, Polar Bears International, which has designated Feb. 27 as International Polar Bear Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 5 Ziggy-mommy 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 4 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,153

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC