Photo by Michael Penn Ernestine Hayes, an assistant professor at the...
Ernestine Hayes of Juneau has been selected as the next Alaska State Writer Laureate. She will be introduced at the Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities presentations on Jan. 26 and will serve through 2018.
