Obama's EPA Instructs FREEZING Alaskans To Take DUMBEST Action Ever

That Environmental Protection Agency has now started another inquisition against Alaskans for burning wood to, get thisstay alive in the frigid temperatures! I know right? How dare they try to survive in freezing temperatures. As these Alaskans in the arctic interior burn their wood stoves, the EPA claimed that they need to upgrade so as to be in compliance with the Clean Air Act, or potentially lose federal funding with local fines being a good possibility down the road.

