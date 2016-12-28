Naknek augments power supply with new solar array
In the search for cheap, renewable sources of energy to power rural Alaska, solar seems to have rarely gotten a look. Ample rivers, waterfalls and wind spin electricity generating turbines, but power from the sun? The Alaska Energy Authority said, "Alaska's high latitude presents the challenge of having minimal solar energy during long winter months when the energy demand is the greatest."
