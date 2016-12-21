MPQH to partner in Alaska community h...

MPQH to partner in Alaska community health worker apprenticeship initiative

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KIMO

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health announced in a press release today, that it is supporting the Alaska Primary Care Association and Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to implement a community health worker apprenticeship program. Mountain-Pacific is also working with other health care providers to identify additional opportunities to establish community health worker programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 5 Ziggy-mommy 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 4 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC