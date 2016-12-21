MPQH to partner in Alaska community health worker apprenticeship initiative
Mountain-Pacific Quality Health announced in a press release today, that it is supporting the Alaska Primary Care Association and Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to implement a community health worker apprenticeship program. Mountain-Pacific is also working with other health care providers to identify additional opportunities to establish community health worker programs.
