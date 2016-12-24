Here are the 9 Alaskans selected for Governor's awards
Nine Alaskans have been selected to receive the 2017 Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities at a gala in Juneau on Jan. 26. They are: Banghart is the Deputy Director of the State Libraries, Archives and Museums. Fox is the former executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 5
|Ziggy-mommy
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 4
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC