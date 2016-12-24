For Alaskans, the cost of staying warm is a thick coat of dirty air
Miners huddled around them to stay warm through the long, cold nights in the Klondike gold rush of the 1800s. Artists have enshrined them in paintings and tourist curios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 5
|Ziggy-mommy
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 4
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC