Federal rule for mines draws rebukes
Usibelli Coal Mine and Alaska's congressional delegation are taking strong stances against the Final Stream Protection Rule, which the Department of the Interior published Dec. 19. The Department of the Interior's Final Stream Protection Rule updated 33-year-old regulations of the establish "clear requirements for responsible surface coal mining ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 5
|Ziggy-mommy
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 4
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC