EPA To Alaskans In Sub-Zero Temps:Stop Burning Wood To Keep Warm

In Jack London's famous short story, "To Build A Fire," a man freezes to death because he underestimates the cold in America's far north and cannot build a proper fire. The unnamed man-a chechaquo, what Alaska natives call newcomers-is accompanied by a wolf-dog that knows the danger of the cold and is wholly indifferent to the fate of the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.