EPA To Alaskans In Sub-Zero Temps:Sto...

EPA To Alaskans In Sub-Zero Temps:Stop Burning Wood To Keep Warm

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

In Jack London's famous short story, "To Build A Fire," a man freezes to death because he underestimates the cold in America's far north and cannot build a proper fire. The unnamed man-a chechaquo, what Alaska natives call newcomers-is accompanied by a wolf-dog that knows the danger of the cold and is wholly indifferent to the fate of the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Thu sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 4 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,185 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC