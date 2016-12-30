Don't let the recent snowy weather fool you -- Alaska is having a really warm winter
It might feel cold and look snowy in Southcentral Alaska, but the big picture statewide shows a different story this year. According to data from the National Weather Service's regional office, over 20 communities across Alaska recorded a significant increase in the amount of days when temperatures were warmer than average in 2016.
