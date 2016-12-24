Dividend cut salts the wound of recession
Alaska Governor Bill Walker addresses delegates on the first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Gov. Bill Walker may have stumbled upon the worst possible way to begin closing the state's multibillion-dollar budget gap when he slashed the Permanent Fund dividend by more than half as part of a $1.29 billion smoke-and-mirrors budget veto he called a "day of reckoning."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 5
|Ziggy-mommy
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 4
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC