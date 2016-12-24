Dividend cut salts the wound of reces...

Dividend cut salts the wound of recession

Sunday

Alaska Governor Bill Walker addresses delegates on the first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Gov. Bill Walker may have stumbled upon the worst possible way to begin closing the state's multibillion-dollar budget gap when he slashed the Permanent Fund dividend by more than half as part of a $1.29 billion smoke-and-mirrors budget veto he called a "day of reckoning."

Chicago, IL

