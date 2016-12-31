Blizzard, flood warnings in effect for parts of Western Alaska into Sunday
Though winter storm warnings subsided for most of Alaska by Saturday, the National Weather Service said some western parts of the state can expect severe weather into the new year. The service issued blizzard warnings for the Kotzebue and Point Hope regions through 6 a.m. Sunday.
