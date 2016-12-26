Alcohol regulations poised for overhaul
Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, is expected to be the key figure this year as long-awaited reforms to Alaska's alcohol laws reach the Legislature. Since 2012, members of the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and stakeholders from across Alaska have been redrafting Title 4, the chapter of state statute that regulates "the manufacture, barter, possession, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the state."
