Alaska to end 2016 amid a surge of wintry weather
Rain and snow will sweep across much of Alaska in 2016's final days, ranging from freezing rain in Southwest Alaska to as much as a foot of snow in the Interior and lesser amounts in Southcentral. The National Weather Service issued a flurry of freezing rain advisories and special weather statements early Wednesday, as well as winter storm watches and warnings.
