Alaska saw record-high number of suicides in 2015
According to the Alaska Bureau of Vital Statistics, more Alaskans killed themselves in 2015 than in any previous year since at least 1978. The bureau's numbers show 200 people died by suicide in the state, 28 more than the most recent high - set in 2013 Kate Burkhart, the executive director of the Statewide Suicide Prevention Council, said inconsistent access to behavioral health care contributes to the state's high suicide level.
