Alaska News Nightly: Dec. 23, 2016
Last week, Alaska's Supreme Court issued an opinion on a Prudhoe Bay tax law case that has been open for 10 years. Homer Electric Association members voted overwhelmingly against deregulation, and the cooperative will remain under the oversight of the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
