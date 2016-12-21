2 planes struck by lightning in Alaska, report says
Two Alaska Airlines flights were struck by lightning Monday, causing them to be removed from service so they could be inspected for any damage. The Juneau Empire reports the first strike occurred as a plane from Juneau prepared to land in Sitka.
