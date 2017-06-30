Venus Williams subject of wrongful death lawsuit
Venus Williams is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the daughter of a 78-year-old Florida man who died a couple of weeks after a car crash involving the five-time Wimbledon champion. According to police, Williams was crossing an intersection in her vehicle on June 9 when she collided with a car being driven by Linda Barson, whose husband Jerome was in the passenger seat and died 13 days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|I pharted
|33,229
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|Thu
|SamPhartzx
|3
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|Thu
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Thu
|Brick phart
|2
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Thu
|BullPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC