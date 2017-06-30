Umpire Angel Hernandez sues MLB, clai...

Umpire Angel Hernandez sues MLB, claiming race discrimination - Mon, 03 Jul 2017 PST

9 hrs ago

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez sued Major League Baseball on Monday, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Hernandez, 55, who was born in Cuba, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre's time as manager of the New York Yankees."

