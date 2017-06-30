Umpire Angel Hernandez sues MLB, claiming race discrimination - Mon, 03 Jul 2017 PST
MLB umpire Angel Hernandez sued Major League Baseball on Monday, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Hernandez, 55, who was born in Cuba, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre's time as manager of the New York Yankees."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|1 hr
|WorkPhart
|4
|In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Go Phartss
|21
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|YouPhartt
|33,255
|Upcoming events and activities
|17 hr
|Events phartss
|2
|The top 25 day trips from Toronto
|23 hr
|top phartse
|2
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Sun
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Brown Pharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC