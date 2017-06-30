Twitter user - very excited' to assis...

Twitter user - very excited' to assist Rafael Nadal at self-service checkout

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Rafael Nadal might be the king of clay but he is yet to prove his credentials against a far more British foe, the self-service checkout machine. Twitter user Nick Roberts posted a photo of the 10-time French Open champion with the caption: "Just done Rafa Nadal's shopping for him on the self-service tills on the Tesco Express in Wimbledon village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff: Loudon jailer fired for sex contact wi... (Mar '14) 2 min Tiger 39
News Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr... 3 hr KnowPharts 11
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 5 hr Find phart 233
News Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Racks Up $102K Bar... 12 hr Key phartzz 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr NicePhartt 33,263
News Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09) 21 hr AwaitPhartz 4
News In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10) Tue Go Phartss 21
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,484 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC