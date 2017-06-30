Twitter user - very excited' to assist Rafael Nadal at self-service checkout
Rafael Nadal might be the king of clay but he is yet to prove his credentials against a far more British foe, the self-service checkout machine. Twitter user Nick Roberts posted a photo of the 10-time French Open champion with the caption: "Just done Rafa Nadal's shopping for him on the self-service tills on the Tesco Express in Wimbledon village.
