Tour de France - " wrap after stage four

11 hrs ago

What started out as a relaxed day on the Tour descended into chaos in the final few hundred metres of stage four. First Geraint Thomas hit the deck in the yellow jersey, and a couple of corners later Mark Cavendish was sent flying into the barriers by world champion Peter Sagan.

