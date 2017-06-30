South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to miss Lord's Test due to family reasons
Du Plessis returned home for the birth of his first child and will not be back in time to lead his country on Thursday, with fellow batsman Dean Elgar taking over the captaincy. A statement from Cricket South Africa cited family reasons after a difficult birth which has delayed Du Plessis' journey back to England.
