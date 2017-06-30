Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang share...

Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang share halfway lead at Women's PGA Championship

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang leapt to the top of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard at the halfway point while England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is only a shot adrift of the pair in Illinois. South Korea's Kim and Kang of the United States have carded identical scores over the course of the first two rounds, following up 69s on Thursday with five under par 66s at Olympia Fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 22 hr I pharted 33,229
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw Thu SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster Thu WhoPhartzz 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Thu Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Thu BuyPhartsx 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Thu TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Thu BullPhartse 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC