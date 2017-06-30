Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang share halfway lead at Women's PGA Championship
Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang leapt to the top of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard at the halfway point while England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is only a shot adrift of the pair in Illinois. South Korea's Kim and Kang of the United States have carded identical scores over the course of the first two rounds, following up 69s on Thursday with five under par 66s at Olympia Fields.
