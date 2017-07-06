Scary scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands crumples, screaming - help me'

Paramedics attend to Bethanie Mattek-Sands after she crumpled to the ground with an apparent knee injury at Wimbledon. American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered what looked to be a severe knee injury during her second-round match Thursday at Wimbledon, crumpling to the ground and screaming as she approached the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

