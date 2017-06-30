Romelu Lukaku: Delighted Man Utd fans react to accepted bid fo...
Jose Mourinho has launched a 75m bid for the Everton striker after negotiations with Real Madrid over Alvaro Morata proved difficult. The offer has been accepted and the Portuguese boss is hopeful of finalising the move before his team head off on their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.
