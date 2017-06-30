Roger Federer says Wimbledon victory ...

Roger Federer says Wimbledon victory would justify decision to skip French Open

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

Roger Federer hopes the painful decision to pull out of the French Open will be rewarded with an eighth Wimbledon title. The 35-year-old had a magical start to 2017 with a surprise 18th grand slam crown at the Australian Open, before adding further victories in Indian Wells and Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Anonymous 33,230
News Johnny Brown Added To Coaching Staff (Oct '07) 15 hr Brown Pharts 3
News Sam Bradford's fatal flaw Thu SamPhartzx 3
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster Thu WhoPhartzz 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Jun 29 TimePhartse 10
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 282,179,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC