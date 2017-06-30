Roger Federer breaks Wimbledon record as Dolgopolov waves through Swiss ace

Roger Federer reached the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive year after opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov retired during the second set. In what was a near repeat of the previous match on Centre Court, when Martin Klizan pulled the plug against Novak Djokovic, Dolgopolov retired with an ankle injury when trailing 6-3 3-0.

