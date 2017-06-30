Roger Federer breaks Wimbledon record as Dolgopolov waves through Swiss ace
Roger Federer reached the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive year after opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov retired during the second set. In what was a near repeat of the previous match on Centre Court, when Martin Klizan pulled the plug against Novak Djokovic, Dolgopolov retired with an ankle injury when trailing 6-3 3-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church presses on in work with refugees, immigr...
|19 min
|Gabriel
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|PayPhartz
|33,257
|Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|AwaitPhartz
|4
|In brief: Teen arrested after pot is found in car (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|Go Phartss
|21
|Upcoming events and activities
|Mon
|Events phartss
|2
|The top 25 day trips from Toronto
|Mon
|top phartse
|2
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Sun
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC