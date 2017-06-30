Rental boom for prime SW19 locations ...

Rental boom for prime SW19 locations during Wimbledon fortnight

10 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

A New Zealand priest, a Croatian coach and a couple who just wanted to use the shower - these were just a few of the characters who stayed with Alex Ward and Harriet Wolfe when they rented out a room in their Wimbledon home for last year's Championships. The couple are one of many who use their prime SW19 location to earn money during the two-week tennis tournament via Airbnb, the platform for people to rent out lodgings such as homes, holiday apartments or hostel rooms.

