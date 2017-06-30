Rangers finally complete signing of N...

Rangers finally complete signing of Norwich midfielder Graham Dorrans

Gers boss Pedro Caixinha has been chasing the Norwich midfielder for weeks and has now got his man after Ibrox chiefs agreed a deal, which Press Association Sport understands to be worth up to A 1.5million. His arrival on a three-year deal will provide the Light Blues faithful with some much-needed cheer after this week's shock Europa League exit.

